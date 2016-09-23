Cutting ‘Edg’ in Parent and Junior Open at Heacham

Heacham Manor Golf Club staged their second Parent and Junior Open competition during a two-day special.

Both events were generously sponsored by Ben Burgess, who provided superb prizes including Nike clothing and accessories.

With superb weather for the Parent and Junior Open, a competitive field played foursomes format over 18 holes.

The top scores were tight. Gary and Sonny Williams from Royal Norwich on 38 points were third. Second place on countback on 38 were Arthur Bates from Searles and his son Warren whose home club is Heacham Manor. The winners were Heacham Manor members Diddy and Alfie Edgson.

The following day, the Junior Open – now in its sixth year – was run in two formats, for the older and more experienced juniors an 18 hole stableford took place with an additional prize for the best Gross score, won by Heacham Manor’s Warren Bates with 31 points. and a 12 hole event for the younger golfers with unofficial handicaps.

A superb winning score of 36 points was achieved by Sam Price from Searles Resort Club in the 12 hole. The main Stableford event was a much tighter contest with Oliver Underhill-Smith from Barnham Broom pushing Heacham Manor’s Alfie Edgson into third on countback both on 37 points. The winner with 41 was Benjamin Dickens (Ely City).

l In the Junior Championships, despite only gaining membership to Heacham Manor a week earlier, 9-year-old Chloe Tarbard achieved a Net 70 to tie for first place with 14-year-old Calum Butress.

Under the rules, ties are decided by play off. In a tight contest, a wayward shot to the green by Alfie ended up in the water hazard which cost him, with Chloe winning by two shots.

The Senior Ladies Club Championship then took place on Wednesday 24th August with only 3 shots between the top 3 competitors but with a steady net 72 Julie Reeves won beating Jill Sayer into 2nd with 73. Anne Wells took place with a net 75.

The bank holiday weekend saw the Club Championships taking place. A gross competition for men played over 36 holes started on Saturday in good sunny conditions but the risk of thunder storms through the afternoon. Thankfully all the golfers managed to clear the course before the afternoons torrential rainfall. The first round results showed some good overall results with the top 26 people all breaking gross 90, however the top few players were not as low as previous events leading were Anthony Stannard & Steve Hipkin tied on Gross 77 and a further 4 players tied on 79 including previous winner Warren Bates.

The final round was played on Sunday with only the top 21 players making the cut for the final, with leaders going out last. New Heacham Manor member David Leavis went through in the 21st position, despite being outside the top 21 he had achieved the lowest net score of the 1st day.

As players came off the course the leader in the club house changed a number of times, however it was in the final few groups which the results were decided. The competitors in the Avocet Bar watched in anticipation. Tim Hoare was the leader in the clubhouse on gross 158, as the 2nd to last group completed their round and Junior Warren Bates posted a one under par gross 71 giving a 150 total score. With one group remaining, eyes were watching Anthony Stannard and Steve Hipkin for indications of their current scores. As the final group shook hands on the 18th green Anthony and Steve indicated that they had not done enough shooting a 79 and 82 respectively.

By winning Warren Bates, becomes the first person to have retained the trophy.

Final results were: 1st Warren Bates with 150, 2nd Anthony Stannard 156, 3rd Tim Hoare with 158.

A prize was also awarded to the best net score over the weekend which went to Tim Hoare, with a 134 net.

Anthony Stannard was gracious in defeat and congratulated Warren, saying “It’s a superb 2nd round score and great to see a junior with so much potential winning the championship.”

Heacham Manor lady members also competed in their championship on the Sunday. Played over 18 holes with the champion being the best gross score. Jayne Clarke was keen to retain the trophy, however it was not be, as junior Ella Mason shot a Gross 82 a clear 14 shots clear of the next lady with the best score ever in history of the Ladies Club Championships, Tina Cribb took 2nd place with 96 and Jayne Clarke 3rd on 102.

With Juniors Ella Mason, Chloe Tarbard, Warren Bates all achieving victories in Championship events this week, along with Alfie Edgson all being on county teams and sponsored by Heacham Manor and Searles as a result of gaining county status and coming though the coaching program of Searles, the potential for juniors is bright at Heacham Manor.

Photo 1:

Left to right:

Rachel Hodgkinson (Ladies Captain), Ella Mason (Ladies Club Champion), Warren Bates (Mens Club Champion), Aaron Daly (Mens Captain)

Photo 2:

Julie Reeves (Senior Lady Club Champion)

Photo 3:

Chloe Tarbard (Junior Club Champion), Paul Searle (Director, Heacham Manor)