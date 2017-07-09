Dave sets new PB as West Norfolk triathletes hit Holkham

A huge field of 2,000 triathletes converged on Holkham at the weekend for the OSB Outlaw Half.

Consisting of 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and half marathon, Lynn Triathlon Club and Ryston Runners had a number of competitors in action.

The bike ride took place along the roads of Norfolk, looping past Sandringham via Docking and back along the A148 to the outskirts of Fakenham and then to Holkham Hall.

This was completed by three loops of the estate for the half marathon.

Lynn Triathlon Club members were out in force, with chairman Dave Neale being first individual home for the club in a time of five hours 26 minutes and 17 seconds, almost 20 minutes quicker than last year, to earn him an age group win.

Neil Gayton achieved a 32-minute PB with a time of 5.51.20, just pipping Steven Bowdery, who crossed the line in 5.51.47 and Charles Napolitano (5.53.00).

The first lady home for the club was Lesley Robins in 6.52.00, followed by Anna Seaman (6.46), Kirsty Bunting (7.08) and Maureen Wolfe (7.31).

OSB thanked the club for its support by offering it a relay team entry, which just missed out on a sub five-hour finish time by seconds.

Jen May completed her first-ever open water swim race for the team in 43 minutes, followed by Simon Hardy (2.46) on the bike and Dan Guppy (1.26).

Other club members were also competing in the relays for other teams, including Ian Kidman with Frankie Hall (5.17), Emma Thompson (5.22).

Lynn also supported the race from the main feed station, where around 20 friends and families proudly cheered, fed, watered and cooled competitors throughout the whole day. The first Ryston team home were Team Thompson with siblings Emma, Paddy and Phil taking a leg each and finishing in 5.22.58.

They were soon followed by Jason Stone and Kevin Piggott, also in a relay team, from Fosters in 5.32.43. Paul Terreros, also in a Fosters team, finished in 6.05.20.

Lesley Robins was the first individual Ryston member home in an excellent 5.52.01, knocking more than six minutes off her time from last year to finish ninth female in her age category.

Jeremy Navrady followed closely behind in 5.56.40 in his first time at the event.

Turn to page 83 of today’s paper for more athletics from the weekend.