Davey and Richmond do damage in Stow Norfolk Cricket Alliance away win

Stow returned to winning ways with 25 Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division One points on the road at Thetford.

With overnight rain and an unsettled looking forecast Thetford captain L Conroy won the toss and put Stow into bat.

With the ball keeping low, opening pair Thomson and Denny started very carefully. Stow went at around a run an over for the first 10 but boundaries followed as their opening partnership passed 50.

Thomson was dismissed with the score on 76 as he was adjudged LBW to L Conroy. This brought Stow captain Esse to the crease, however he nicked White behind for 0.

Denny progressed to what looked like being another 50 until a ball from Smeed kept low and nipped back to trap him plumb in front for a well-made 48.

Davey joined Landymore at the crease with the score 96-3 but the rain soon arrived and the players came off after 30 overs.

An early tea was taken and the break seemed to work in Stow’s advantage as the remaining 20 overs were dominated by Davey and Landymore.

A partnership of 120 which included some powerful hitting saw Stow accelerate towards a very good total.

Both Landymore (55) and Davey (67) fell towards the end of the innings trying to score quickly as Stow finished on a very challenging 243-8.

Ward (1-18) in his second over had Javaid caught low to the ground for 10. Stow’s start became better when Richmond had Newey caught at mid-off by Davey.

Thetford were then reliant on the Conroy brothers as Ward and Richmond bowled tightly but could not get the breakthrough.

Esse introduced Moulton (1-19) to the attack, who got what he deserved when he found the outside edge of R Conroy’s bat which was safely caught at slip by Esse.

Brassett (1-21) kept up the pressure at the other end; Thetford fell behind the required run rate.

Trying to up it proved to be the downfall for L Conroy as he lofted Brassett to Moulton at mid-on to end Thetford’s hopes. Richmond returned to the attack to tear out the middle and lower order with immaculate line and length to pick up four wickets, all bowled or LBW, to finish with figures of 5-54.

Esse (2-15) finished off the innings with two wickets in an over as Thetford were dismissed for 139.

Stow won by 104 runs, taking them 10 points behind third place Dereham.

Anglia Car Auction Man-of-Match: Tom Davey.