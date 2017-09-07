Debut try for King’s Lynn’s Georgie in France

There was tension in the West Norfolk ladies rugby camp on Saturday night when team vice-captain Georgie Lingham turned out for Saracens.

Lingham, pictured above, represented the Premiership side in a pre-season friendly in France.

With the match not televised, West Norfolk officials were reliant on social media to keep up with the action as Saracens Women took on French top-eight outfit Stade Rennais.

West Norfolk’s vice skipper capped an impressive display on the pitch by scoring on her debut.

Lingham ran in one of the London side’s eight tries of the evening after Sarah Bebbington had cut through the home defence.

The final score was an impressive 46-5 victory for Saracens.