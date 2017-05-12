Denny guides Stow home to grab early Norfolk Alliance second place

Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Cricket

Alliance Division One

Stow 148-3 (25.4 overs) beat Dereham 145 all out (42.4) by 7 wickets

Light drizzle caused the start of the game to be delayed by around 30 minutes but once the weather cleared Stow captain Otto Esse won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bowl.

Dan Ward and Sam Morgan opened up for Stow and Dereham through Hewitt and Fitt who hit plenty of boundaries.

Ward then found his line and length and removed Fitt who skied a ball and was brilliantly caught by Tom High running backwards for 20.

High then ran out Cameron after a fine piece of ground fielding. This reduced Dereham to 45-2. Davey replaced Morgan, bowling a consistent line and length. He was rewarded when he had Hewitt bowled for 24 and then Peter Brassett, returning to the first team, bowled Lake for 1.

Dereham began rebuilding their innings through Bidwell and Lake, slowly. Bidwell took on the bowling of Esse, playing some big shots.

Tom Davey got the breakthrough, removing Lake caught behind by Cook for 15.

Ward then returned to bowl his remaining overs. He bowled Anema for 1 before having danger man Bidwell stumped for 49.

Davey ran out Harbour with a direct hit and Ward removed Marczewski lbw to finish with figures of 4-30. Morgan had Gauntlett stumped by Cook; Dereham all out for 145.

In reply Keith Thomson fell early with a short ball rising to take the shoulder of his bat and he was well caught at point. This brought Will Denny to the crease who along with opener Ed Landymore played attacking shots in a well calculated plan to counter some unorthodox styles of bowling. Landymore fell for 17, hitting Raper straight to mid off.

In form captain Esse joined Denny for the partnership that secured the game. Both capitalised on any loose deliveries as they passed 100 with relative ease.

Denny got to 50 followed soon after by Esse, who fell the ball after reaching 50 when he was LBW to Harbour for 52.

Denny (unbeaten on 68) and Chris Marchant saw the innings home as second-spot Stow claimed 24 points.

Anglia Car Auctions Man of the Match: Dan Ward.

Premier Division

On Saturday Downham hosted a strong Cromer side at the Memorial ground.

The home side, still without their overseas player – the delayed Kiwi, Harrison Gregory – for the season, were asked to bat first on a pitch that looked like it would give the bowlers some early assistance.

Downham made a solid start and despite the early wicket of Ian Harrison they set about building a strong total. Alex Stuart was the mainstay of the Downham innings, on his return to first team league cricket after over two years out with injury.

He made a brilliantly paced 97, ably supported by Pat Yates (49) and Jack Gould who made a marvellous 73 not out. Town ended their innings on 291 for 7 after Angus Stuart made a quick-fire 17 off just five balls.

In reply Cromer faltered early, Addam Todd doing the damage; his figures of 3 for 23 were well deserved. Both Todd and Joss Stuart were back to their very best with the ball, the latter bringing home even better figures of 3-22 off his 10 overs.

Downham made it tough for Cromer to score through the middle overs and as wickets continued to fall they looked set to pick up their second win of the season.

Unfortunately at 7.30pm with just seven overs remaining and Cromer needing another 86 runs for victory the umpires decided the light had become too bad and called an end to the game.

The decision astonished both sides and the frustration of the Downham players was obvious, after what had been an almost perfect all round performance.

Downham now sit third in the table and face a trip to Old Buckenham tomorrow.

Shire Foods MoM: Alex Stuart.

North Runcton 163-8 (50 overs; Dean Robinson 17, Andrew Barrett 17, George Rawlings 20, Benjamin Coote not out 77) lost to Old Buckenham 167-6 (39.1ov; Ben Skipper 10-2-30-4, Michael Annakin 2-25) by 4 wickets.

Division Two

Bradenham 175-9 (45ov; John Williams 3-25, Jason Porter 2-18) lost to Downham Town 2nd XI 218 all out (44.3ov; Porter 50, Ian Simmonds 21, Andrew Arndt 20, Thomas Brand 58, David Grady 30) by 43 runs.

Swaffham 126-6 (27.2ov; Jasper Payne 51, Alexander Payne 14, Ryan Bradbury not out 40) beat Brooke 2nds 125-9 (45ov; David Annakin 9-1-28-4, Tom Puckey 2-19) by 4 wkts.

Swaffham recovered from 0-3 and 85-6 in their successful run chase.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nd XI 188 all out (43.5ov; Harry Bammant 91, James Havers 34) lost to Great Melton 191-3 (44ov; Tom White 1-17) by 7 wkts.

Old Buckenham 2nds 250-2 (45ov; Bob Belcher 1-21, Amy Cubitt 1-34) beat North Runcton 2nd XI 123 all out (35.2ov; Darryn Faivelowitz 37, Harvey Cross 33) by 127 runs.

Division Four

Beccles Town 2nds 160-6 (43.3ov; Simon Cooke 2-18, Joe Barter 2-46) beat Stow 2nd XI 159-5 (45ov; Joe Barter 50, Andrew Knott not out 42) by 4 wkts.

Division Five

Cromer 2nds 192-9 (45ov; Kieran Herbert 3-28, Damien Twiddy 3-38) lost to Snettisham 196-6 (40ov; Ryan Twiddy 29, Jonathan Forder 11, Mark Utteridge 39, Aaron Herbert 36, Kieran Herbert not out 43) by 4 wkts.

Old Catton 136 all out (43.2ov; Scott Palmer 3-23, Simon Groom 7.2-2-9-5) lost to Hockwold 137-3 (31.3ov; Joel Gilmour 57, Roy Bland not out 48) by 7 wkts.

Division Six

Horsford 3rds 164 all out (44.5; Kevin Cornwell 4-32) lost to Denver 166-5 (37.5ov; James Harper 15, Dan Harper 33, Dan Cornwell 43, Harvey Wardle 13, Daniel Clifton not out 12, Chris Rolfe not out 35) by 5 wkts.

An undefeated sixth-wicket stand of 50 between Clifton and Rolfe saw Denver home.

