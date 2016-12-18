Denver girls picked for Norfolk cricket squads

Two Denver girls – Erin Folker, age 11 and Grace Carrier, age 13 – have both been selected to play for Norfolk County Cricket squads.

Both girls play for Denver Cricket Club and were nominated by their coach to go for county selection.

The selection process has been held over three months and both received news on Tuesday that they have been successful. Erin will play in the Under 13 squad and Grace will play in the U15 squad.

They will be playing in English Cricket Board (ECB) league matches, ECB T20 tournaments and the Malvern Festival which is held at Malvern College from August 14 to 17.

Both girls go to Downham Academy.