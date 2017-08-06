Denver young cricketers are All Stars

Have your say

Pictured are Denver CC’s young cricketers who have been enjoying the club’s All Stars cricket programme this summer.

Denver CC have 17 5-8 year-olds signed up who have attended sessions on a Tuesday evening under the guidance of club coach Gavin Straffon-Lawrence.

Denver would like to take this opportunity to thank their main sponsors CGM and Downham Home and Garden for their continued support.

All Stars Cricket is a brand-new initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing younger children with a great first experience in cricket.

The programme is designed for all children aged five to eight and is delivered nationwide at more than 1,800 centres.

Denver is just one of many West Norfolk clubs to get involved.

The programme features eight one-hour sessions, held over eight weeks, with emphasis on fun, being active and focusing on developing a child’s movement skills.

It is safe and fully accredited – and mums and dads are encouraged to take part, too.

Easy online registration is available at: https://www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars