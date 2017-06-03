Depleted King’s Lynn Patriots stung by two at Welwyn Hatfield Mosquitoes

Last weekend the King’s Lynn Patriots travelled to play the Welwyn Hatfield Mosquitoes for the first away game of the practice season.

Player numbers were lower than normal, but all were in high spirits and looking forward to a great match.

Opening the game with a powerful offensive first drive and getting points on the board straight away, the Patriots offence continually outgunned the Mosquitoes despite short player numbers.

The defence, led by Chris King, dominated the field during the first quarter, shutting down any attempt by the Mosquitoes to put points on the board, closing the first half with a 19–0 Patriot lead.

Going into the second half, fatigue started to take its toll as the Patriots, unable to rotate players toward the end of the third quarter, had allowed some points for the Mosquitoes to creep onto the board.

The game closed with a losing score of 34–32 which was not helped by player numbers.

Head coach Jake Denzey-Reeve said: “Many lessons have been learned on my part, and in future I shall do better.

“I am extremely proud of every individual who padded up Sunday and gave 110 per cent in a difficult situation.

“I think offensively we looked powerful and moved the ball at times with ease.

“A huge thank you goes out to Cam Field for the work he’s put in making that happen and to Nik Mellough who has the offensive line working like clockwork.

“Keeping the Mosquitoes scoreless for the entire first half, again a huge thanks to Chris King who has helped me no end. I’m immensely proud, we may have lost but the team’s heart and hard work never fell.

“My MVP’s for the match: Joe Barfoot playing in Offence, Defence, and Special Teams; and Chris King, also playing all three teams, and managed to dominate the field, making all tackles on special teams.”

The Patriots have their next game set for June 18 at the Norwich Devils, then a rematch with Welwyn on June 25 at their home of West Lynn Sport and Social Club.

If you’re interested in joining the club, get in touch via Facebook page ‘King’s Lynn Patriots American Football Club’ email at info@kingslynnpatriots.com or contact manager Nik on 07393 191 845.

