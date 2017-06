Dersingham Dynamos and Ingoldisthorpe progress to the SSP Finals after finishing first and second at the Smithdon Cluster Kwik Cricket Tournament hosted by Dersingham CC.

Other teams competing were Docking, Snettisham, Dersingham Demons, Sedgeford and Heacham Junior.

A big thank you to the Sports Leaders from Smithdon High School who umpired the matches.

Also to Jack Southgate for preparing the wickets.

