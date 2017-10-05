Dersingham anglers make history by reeling in Supercup

Dersingham Angling Club have made history with a stunning victory in the Angling Times Bait-Tech Supercup.

The six-man team made their long trip to the West Midlands pay off in style to claim the prize which they first reeled in two years ago.

Dersingham saw off more than 200 other club sides to claim the top prize and are the only team to have come first twice in the Midland semi-final and grand final in the history of the Supercup.

Chairman Barry Hopkins said “This is a great achievement.

“We are a small club with the majority of members enjoying a quiet few hours pleasure fishing.

“We luckily have a close-knit team who represent us with dedication, turning up for practice matches as well as enjoying the challenge of competitions.

“To have won this trophy twice is outstanding. I’m very proud of the team.”

The opening two rounds were fished through spring and early summer and having won through these two matches, Dersingham booked their spot in the regional semi-final at Tunnel Barn Lakes where they again finished first.

This took them through to the final at the prestigious Barston Lakes, in Solihull, on Sunday where 15 sides did battle for five hours.

Dersingham won by seven points over their nearest rivals and special congratulations went to James Collison, who claimed the second highest weight in the whole lake with 155lbs.

Adam Playford gained a section win with 54lbs and also received good support from Martyn Allen, Matty Bunting, James Wilkinson and Danny Simper.

Dersingham Angling Club recorded an overall total of 31 points for a convincing win.

The Supercup is open to all clubs, fisheries, tackle shops and match group sides and works on a simple knockout system for local sides culminating in big semi-finals in the North, South and Midlands then onto the grand final.

Dersingham Angling Club, whose home fishery is at Gatton Waters, near Sandringham, were first formed more than 40 years ago.