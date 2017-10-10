Dersingham are just champion at hockey festival

Dersingham Primary were crowned overall tournament champions at this season’s Quicksticks Hockey Tournament which was hosted by Pelicans Hockey Club.

South Wootton finished second and Downham Prep Destroyers third in an event where the standard of hockey remained high throughout.

The wet weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of all involved with 27 teams doing battle on the day.

The top teams will now progress to a county final in March.

Cup pool winners were Dersingham Dynamos and runners-up Holly Meadows.

Plate pool winners were Hillcrest and runners-up St Germans.

Shield pool winners were Heacham Junior while the runners-up berth went to Clenchwarton.

Trophy Pool winners were Terrington St Clements withMagdalen claiming the runners-up spot.

Thanks go to Pelicans for hosting the event and to all of the club’s seniors and juniors who umpired throughout the day and also to Searles Leisure Resort for sponsoring the trophy.