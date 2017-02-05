Dersingham athlete Kate part of winning regional team

Kate Willis (14, pictured) from Dersingham took part in the Southern Counties Cross Country Championships at London’s Parliament Hill on Saturday.

Some 280 runners from across the south of England took part in the U15 girls race over a steep and muddy 4km course.

Kate came 13th individually and was part of the winning team from the City of Norwich Athletics Club.

This was an outstanding achievement for the girls as they were competing against the best in the country in their age group.

Kate is on the right (No. 1606).