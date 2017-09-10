Dersingham bowlers compete in cup

Thirty bowlers from Dersingham Institute Bowls Club competed for the Eddie Roy Cup which ends up as a pairs competition.

Later in the afternoon, the top eight ladies and the top eight men were paired together when the competition became a mixed pairs knockout.

The final was a close affair with the winning pair being Mike Balderstone and Joy Kelly, while runners-up were Les Mundy and his partner Jean Thompson.

Bowlers enjoyed a barbeque followed by strawberries and cream provided by the social committee with a raffle in aid of club funds.