Dersingham bowlers enjoy fine season

Dersingham Institute Bowls Club held their annual presentation lunch at the Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell.

Fifty-six members and wives enjoyed a splendid lunch followed by a presentation to Phillip Hammond, representing the East Anglian Air Ambulance, for £650.

This was made possible by fundraising by the club during season 2017 and some of the events included a bowls charity day for the EAAA.

The club’s trophies were then presented by club life president Robert Meredith.

The Tansley Cup (men) was won by Gerry Bhagat, while the Bush Cup (ladies) was won by Brenda Hollywood and the Alan Walker (open singles) was won by Graham Keeley.

Picking up the most improved bowler accolade was Ruth Mynott.

The Chairman’s Clubperson of the year award was shared between Albert Chamberlain and Alan Powis for their outstanding contribution throughout the last 12 months.

A well-supported raffle, kindly organised by Sheila Walker, raised £120 for club funds.

The club’s AGM takes place at their clubhouse in Manor Road, Dersingham, on Monday.