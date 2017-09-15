Dersingham master both Houghton A and tough weather conditions

Dersingham Institute and Houghton A bowls sides met in the Countryside League KO Cup final on the green at Searles on Saturday.

Playing through difficult weather conditions, the two sides produced some quality bowls, matching each other over the first half of the match, with only three shots separating them by the mid-point.

By the three-quarter point the lead had moved out to six shots. As is often the case, the lead on rinks altered regularly.

However, Dersingham, aided by the bowling fates on occasion, were able to steadily pull away to win on two blocks to one, by a final score of 62 to 44 shots.

The league winners trophy was presented to the captain of Searles, Mr Chris Holt, by the league chair Kevin Johnson, who thanked them for making their green available.

The latter then presented the runners-up and winners awards to the finalists, thanking all and especially the league secretaries for their efforts to complete fixtures through the wet season.

Thanks were also extended to Mrs Jane Burden, the secretary of the league, for her support.