Dersingham teen Jess opens badminton season with silver medal

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player, Jess Bateman, won a silver medal in the first tournament of the new 2017/18 season.

The 14-year-old from Dersingham entered the mixed doubles in the under 17 silver grade tournament held in Milton Keynes at the weekend. The mixed was the only event she could play in, as her grading was too high for the singles and girls doubles.

Jess partnered Harry Lines from Buckinghamshire and the scratch pair did not take long to get into their stride.

They comfortably won all three matches in the group stage, to progress to the semi-finals.

There they met the second seeds, Joseph Ball and Lisa Curtin from Staffs/Bucks, and despite three close games, they won 15-9, 13-15, 15-10 to book a place in the final.

The Norfolk/Bucks pair started well in the final, winning the first game by 15-11, then pushed the top seeds in the second end, just losing by 12-15 to take the match into a deciding game.

The top seeds, Ewen Stephen and Victoria Wing Yin Liang, both from Warwickshire, then stepped up a gear and took the decider by 15-8 to win the gold medals.

But Jess was pleased to take home a silver medal from the first competition of the new season.

WNJB is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.