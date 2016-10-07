Dixon and Mussett star for King’s Lynn League table-toppers Avengers

IBA Protect Lynn Table Tennis League

Week 2

In the Premier Division, Heacham hosted Wisbech Wizards, for whom Grant Brightey did the damage and with Alan Ashberry also in fine form, they ran out 7-3 winners.

Peter Munch also picked up a good win; Heacham’s James Patterson with two wins and Aaron Howell winning one in reply.

St James entertained Top Spynn and went down 8-2, Mark Pearman had a good win over Richard Johnson and also teamed up to take the doubles with Owen Turner. Top Spynn had the Brown brothers Ross and Karl both gaining maximums and Richard picking up two points in support.

Avengers led the way at the top of the league after a 9-1 win over Ambits, Don Dixon and Richard Mussett gaining maximums and also teaming up to take the doubles. Jerry Irving had two wins and lost out in a close match with Jeff Chung.

Wasps welcomed Heacham ‘A’ and also ran out 9-1 winners, Wasps’ Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson with both full maximums, including the doubles, and Steve Mason with two fine wins.

Heacham ‘A’ had Steve Ely to thank to stop the whitewash.

Match of the week was Ziggys vs 6-4 victors Pegg Scaffolding. Peggs had Wayne Mason to thank with a fine maximum, Martin Skipper pitched in with two wins, and they teamed up to take the doubles. Ziggys’ points came from Gary Hewitt 2, with Alan Nicholls and Chuck Hewitt winning one apiece.

In Division One, Runcton Holme took on Wisbech Hawks and had Graham Sheppard notching his second maximum of the season. Graham Pack also picked up two wins in support.

For the home team Graham Warren won two and Nick Osborne and Mel Jupp won a game apiece. Nick and Graham teamed up to take the doubles to see out a 5-5 draw.

Pauls Driving School hosted Green Fingers and for the second time this season only managed to field two players giving their opponents a 3-0 head start. Paul Barrett posted two wins over Graham Keeley and also a great fightback after being 10-3 down in the third end to beat Stuart Frost.

For Green Fingers Mike Cooper did the damage with two wins and had support for Stuart and Graham who beat Ashley Starling to take the match 8-2.

Runcton Holme ‘B’ won their first league match of the season with an 7-3 win over Spin Doctors. David Lane was in inspirational form to take a full maximum. He teamed up with Clive Sandle to also take the doubles and Clive won two matches himself. Carol Parker also had a good win over Malcolm Powell. Peter McDonagh two and Gary Wiggs 1 replied.

Blades are proving to be hard to beat this season and entertained Swaffham Terriers. The match was drawn with only Swaffham’s Peter Fysh going the evening unbeaten. Peter Nunn backed up with two wins as well.

For the hosts, once again Alex Bragg led the way with two wins, with good support from Jack Mason 1 and Max Smith 1, and Alex and Max teamed up to take the doubles.

Runcton Home ‘A’ travelled to Wasps ‘2’ and had Danny Vertigan back in form with a perfect maximum. He also teamed up with John Ganley to take the doubles. Wasps had Mick Forth, David Hughes and David Patrick with two wins each to take the match 6-4.