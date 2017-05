Some 12 teams competed in the Smithdon Cluster Trigolf Festival held at Heacham Junior School.

Year 1/2 team winners were Docking Primary.

Year 3/4 team winners were Dersingham Primary. Both progressed to the School Sport Partnership Finals which took place last night (Thursday).

Many thanks go to the Sports Leaders from Heacham Junior who helped to run the Festival.

