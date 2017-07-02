Docking delight as juniors enjoy successful campaign

Docking Badminton Club has enjoyed its most successful season to date with a number of youngsters making their mark at county level.

Eight youngsters from the club have been part of West Norfolk Junior development squad, while the trio of Jack Leverett, Paige Roper and Amy Howard have all been part of the Norfolk junior set-up.

To end an excellent few months on the court, Docking’s after-school club hosted two tournaments in the last eight weeks.

Eight girls played in a round-robin competition, playing a match against everyone else in the group to 15 points.

In third place was Millie Tagg, runner-up was Ella Hudson and the clear winner was Amy Howard, who dominated the group, not dropping a single game on her way to the title.

The boys’ group was a much closer affair, with Noah Wells taking third place.

Two boys finished level with eight wins each going into the last match.

Freddie Hudson and Jack Leverett faced each other for the winner and runners-up places. The game was close all the way through.

Leverett took the lead but Hudson’s clever play drew him back level at 13-all.

There was little to separate the pair before Leverett used his strength to overpower Freddie and took the title by 15-13 .

The runners-up and winners in the boys’ and girls’ competitions received their trophies at the final session of the season.

There was one more trophy to hand out, which was given to the most improved player of the season, and went to year 6 pupil Charlie Sibbons, who has shown an excellent attitude, enthusiasm and good attendance throughout the season.

The after-school club will resume next term in September. For more details on junior clubs across West Norfolk, visit: www.janisbaker.co.uk