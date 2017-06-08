Docking Primary county ace Noah shows much promise in badminton

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Noah Wells showed promise as a future county champion after winning the boys’ singles at the Norfolk under-12 moderates tournament.

Held in Norwich, moderates tournaments exclude county squad players, so are a good chance for up and coming players to shine.

Noah, 11, from Docking Primary School club, won the boys singles after coming through the group stages, then won his semi-final by 21-10. He then defeated a Norwich player comfortably by 21-6 in the final.

Noah then paired up with Hayden Neave, 11, from the same club, and the boys won the doubles event.

After winning all their group games, the West Norfolk development squad players won the final by 21-17, for Noah’s second title of the day.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.