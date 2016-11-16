Double delight for jockeys O’Brien and Fehily at Fakenham

There was double delight for jockeys Tom O’Brien and Noel Fehily as they each bagged two winners at Fakenham’s mid-November meeting.

O’Brien showed the way with a front-running display on his mount Taroum to take the opening Roa Gold Standard Award to Fakenham Selling Hurdle over two miles and four furlongs on Tuesday (Nov 15).

Tom O'Brien with Queen Spud, winner of the second race of the day and giving O'Brien a double.

Pestered all the way by favourite Jonagold under claimer Conor Orr, the partnership held firm up the home straight for a determined three length victory. There was no bid for the winner at auction.

The double was immediately achieved in the second race of the day thanks to a sterling effort from course favourite Queen Spud.

Only four horses lined up for the Weatherbys Stallion Book Mares Chase over three miles but the result was in doubt right up to the finish.

Dawnieriver under Tom Scudamore looked the most likely coming to the last but Queen Spud, who had won three times previously at the track, came again over the short run-in to snatch the prize by half a length.

Fehily’s successes kicked off in the third race of the afternoon, the Bet with Dan Hague Novices Hurdle over two miles.

Riding joint favourite Lift the Lid for trainer Neil Mulholland, the result was never in doubt from two out when main rival Skylark Lady threw in the towel. The winner extended his lead to an impressive 11 lengths.

The same jockey and trainer partnership combined to take the At The Races Mares Hurdle over three miles on the odds-on favourite Prettylittlething. The six year-old showed that her win the previous week at Huntingdon and good runs just prior were genuine performances as she romped home by nine lengths ahead of Snippetydoodah.

A tight finish saw favourite Final Nudge provide jockey Adrian Heskin with his first win at Fakenham to land the Weatherbys Racing Diaries Chase by a length.

The challenge came from Join The Clan under Aidan Coleman who failed by a length to reel in the winner.

There was drama in the final race of the day when favourite Bertenbar ridden by Bridget Andrews fell at the last in pursuit of Mercian King under Graham Watters.

This partnership already looked to be safely home and took the Collect Totepool Winnings at Betfred Shops Chase over two miles by two and a half lengths from That’s The Deal.

The Christmas meeting at Fakenham is on Sunday, December 18 when Santa will be in his grotto.

The first race is due off at 12.40pm and accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted for free.