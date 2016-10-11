Double Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother contestant visits Happidojo Marham Club

Double Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016) judo ace Ashley McKenzie visited Happidojo Marham Judo Club.

McKenzie is Britain’s number one, is the Baku Grand Slam bronze medallist 2016, and has won Commonwealth gold in 2014 and multiple World/European Cup golds.

McKenzie (27) also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Straight after his sessions at Marham, he had to travel to London, to take part in filming for a new documentary, which will be coming out soon.

McKenzie taught two classes at Marham, with the first being aimed at 5-year-olds to teenagers, and the second one, for advanced juniors/seniors. In all there were more than 80 aspiring judoka on the mat.

The club said: “Ashley has a unique way with children, and really connects with them; always providing an electrifying session, where the children are absolutely buzzing afterwards.

“After the children’s sessions, they were able to get their photos taken with him, and their belts signed; along with promotional memorabilia and signed photos up for grabs.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Ashley, and wish him all the best in his drive to take part in the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo.”

The advanced junior/senior section added a more technical aspect to it, and again was delivered at a fast, high tempo pace.

Other judo clubs attended, ranging from Heacham and Littleport, to Suffolk and further afield.

Ashley runs these sessions all over the country, in an attempt to help fund his international competitions for the next four years.

If anyone would like to give judo a go, contact head coach Colin McCallum on 07905278857, or check out the website, www.happi dojomarhamjudoclub.btck.co.uk

First lessons are free, and Happidojo also supports The Yellow Belt Challenge, through Fighting Chance.