Double Searles Hunstanton winner is tough Nutt to crack

The annual Searles Club presentation evening took place at Searles Golf and Country Club and celebrated those members who have won prizes in competitions and events.

Main competition winners were presented with their trophies. Junior Karim Baraka, collected vouchers for winning three nine-hole qualifying competitions; Pat Richardson and Jo Pywell were presented with the Ladies Winter Fourball Trophy. Julie Smith and Trevor Nutt collected the Fleming Mixed Pairs Foursome Matchplay,

Nutt also collected the Summer Matchplay Trophy.

Andrew Ware showed dominance through the season by winning two medal events and also collected the Medal Cup, which is an order of merit competition taking into account player’s positions in the medal competitions over the summer; while 2016 club captain Rob Hills won a couple of 9 hole qualifying competitions, taking the Winter Fourball matchplay with partner Graham Reeves and was the 2016 Men’s Club Champion.

Other trophies – Ladies Club Championship: Linda Holmes. Junior Club Championship trophy: Oliver Searle.