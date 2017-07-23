Downham bounce back to form by thrashing league leaders

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Downham Town bounced back from last week’s defeat to Cromer by thrashing league leaders Old Buckenham at the Memorial Field.

And Town completed their latest victory with some style after dismissing their visitors for 99 before chasing down their target without losing a wicket.

After being asked to bowl first, Downham started as they meant to go on.

Harrison Gregory reduced the league leaders to 0 for 2 within the first three overs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Old Buck failing to ever put a partnership together.

Gregory finished with 3 for 25, whilst Jack Gould, PJ Cairns and Joss Stuart all took two wickets apiece.

It was also good to see Addam Todd back bowling after six weeks out with injury as Old Buck struggled to 99 all out in just the 35th over.

With the bat it was plain sailing for Downham as they reached their target in 29 overs for the loss of no wickets.

Ian Harrison (58 not out) and Alex Stuart (31 not out) both played calm and measured innings as they reached the target with minimal fuss.

Downham travel to Acle tomorrow, hoping to improve on their second place position in the table.

Shire Food Man-of-the-match: Harrison Gregory.

n North Runcton picked up a crucial Norfolk Alliance victory with Jack Mayor inspiring them to a 79-run victory against Acle.

Major tore through the Acle line-up to finish up with the figures of 6 for 18.

The Brown and Co Man-of-the-Match said: “It was a surprise to be brought on so early but it was great to see that my captain trusted me in this situation and I’m glad I returned the favour.”

Acle won the toss an elected to field first.

Both Runcton openers were dismissed early which brought G. Rawlings (35) and Nick Freeman (58) to the crease to rebuild the innings.

J. Flatt (2 for 35) then got successive wickets to peg North Runcton back.

Very useful contributions in the middle-order from M. Crisp (35) and H. Lankfer (40 off 20 balls) took North Runcton to 215 for 9 off their allocated overs.

Acle’s response started well as both openers found the boundary with ease.

An inspired early change from captain Ben Coote saw him introduce spinner Major into the attack within the first 10 overs.

The bold move changed the game and Major received valuable support from Will Means (2-43), M. Anakin (1-30) and J. Ring (1-18) to see Runcton to victory.

Ball sponsor: Ring Associates Ltd.