Downham croquet season in full swing

A new season is in full swing at Downham Croquet Club.

The club plays in the beautiful grounds of Stow Hall, Stow Bardolph, a mile from Downham. Croquet is an excellent game for all ages and abilities and coaching sessions will run on Tuesday evenings in May.

The club is hosting a friendly on Monday, May 15 between members of the East Anglian Croquet Federation and the Cambridge University team as part of the latter’s preparation for their Varsity match in a few weeks’ time (vs Oxford).

Sunday, June 4 is National Croquet Day and there will be a Come and Try session running through the day – but come along before that if you’re interested.

Contact Jonathan Toye on 01366 382280 for further details or look at the club’s website: www.downham croquetclub.co.uk