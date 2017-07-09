Downham cruise to derby victory against Fakenham

Norfolk ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Downham Town warmed up for tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash at Cromer with a convincing derby success over Fakenham.

A strong team performance at the Memorial Field gave high-flying Downham their third win on the bounce as they defeated their Norfolk rivals by 186 runs.

Batting first on a slightly damp pitch, Downham lost two early wickets as Steven Earl bowled both Gregory and Harrison before the score reached 30.

That brought Pat Yates and Jack Gould together, who rebuilt the innings well.

When Gould went for a well-made 40, Addam Todd came to the crease and took the game to the Fakenham bowlers, smashing a quickfire 41 to almost catch partner Yates at the other end.

With the innings well set Downham managed to score more than 100 from the last 10 overs to get the score up to 279 for 6.

Yates was finally out on 93, caught on the mid-wicket boundary.

He was ably supported with cameos from Lanchester (28 not out) and Tom Tansley (18 not out).

Downham knew if they could take early wickets they’d be able to get on top of the Fakenham batsmen with scoreboard pressure.

That’s exactly what they did with Jack Gould picking up two early wickets, whilst at the other end Harrison Gregory had in form Harry Bammant caught at slip for 12.

Town continued to take wickets throughout with left arm spinner Cairns taking 3 for 20 in his 10 superb overs.

Fakenham never looked likely to get close to the total and were eventually all out for 110 from 35 overs with Dom Corbett cleaning up the final three wickets to round off a strong team display by Town.

Shire Foods MoM: Pat Yates.

DIVISION ONE

Stow returned to winning ways at home against Mattishall as they registered a five-wicket win.

The opening bowling partnership Ward and Cooke began very well.

Ward found a great line-and-length in the first over to remove Davison, well-caught at first slip by Thomson.

Ward (2-32) got another when he managed to get a delivery to nip back through the gate and remove Stokes’ middle stump to leave Mattishall 24-2.

Cooke was replaced by the returning Richmond who quickly found a great rhythm and didn’t take long to get amongst the wickets as he removed Chetwood, who was easily caught by Davey at mid-off.

Richmond (3-34) and Brassett (3-27) left Mattishall reeling but a final-wicket partnership of 53 frustrated Stow before Thomson returned to end the innings.

Stow’s reply started positively with openers Thomson and G. Cook punishing any bad balls until Thomson was removed for 10.

Cook and Denny continued the positive start as they both struck maximums as Stow passed 50 easily.

A flurry of wickets left Stow on 55 for 4 and soon after they were reeling on 71 for 5.

But a sixth wicket partnership of 95 between Ward (32 not out) and Davey (53 not out) helped Stow to 23 points and a fine win.

Anglia Car Auction MoM: Tom Davey.