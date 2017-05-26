Downham go Norfolk Alliance second with Acle Memorial Field win

Downham hosted Acle on Saturday at the Memorial ground and won by seven wickets in an impressive Norfolk Alliance all round team performance.

With plenty of showers about, both teams knew a full game was unlikely and it was agreed 35 overs a side would be played.

Town captain Yates won what was to be a critical toss and asked Acle to bat first.

Ian Harrison made early inroads, taking 3 for 21 as Acle’s batsman looked to score quickly on a slow pitch. Town continued to take wickets, Joss Stuart picking up 2 for 14 in an exceptional spell of seam bowling. Acle managed to stumble to 103 for 8 off their 35 overs with Downham happy with their bowling efforts.

After a short rain shower in the tea interval, Town knew it was important to score quickly before another one came. Addam Todd (29) and Harrison (37 not out) did exactly that after losing the early wicket of Alex Stuart run out by Cheema.

The pair didn’t mess about and although Todd lost his wicket quickly followed by Cairns, Harrison was there to see Town over the line with nearly ten overs to spare and just before the rain fell once more.

Downham now lie second in the league 21 points behind leaders Cromer. Town visit Garboldisham next weekend and expect their New Zealand import Harrison Gregory to have arrived in time.

Shire Foods MoM – Ian Harrison.

Norfolk Cricket Alliance

Premier Division

Fakenham 160-8 (50 overs; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 68, David Coyle 14, James Havers 14, Paul Dunger 26) 8pts v Old Buckenham 112-3 (34 ov; Steven Earl 1-28, Tom White 1-15) 9pts, rain.

North Runcton 210-2 (45; Mark Skipper 73, Dean Robinson 91, Michael Crisp not out 10, Benjamin Coote no22) 9pts v Garboldisham 76-1 (23; Skipper 1-14) 6pts, rain.

Division One

Stow 228-6 (35; Keith Thomson 63, George Cook 18, William Denny 83, Otto Esse 10, Tom High 33) 11pts v Thetford Town 76-3 (19; Lloyd Richmond 1-17, Peter Brassett 1-13, Jamie Cook 1-15) 8pts, rain.

Division Two

Swaffham 96 all out (27.2; Jasper Payne 46, Ryan Bradbury 19; Robert Hooton 3-23, Sam Sharp 5-34, Dom Corbett 2-2) 4pts lost to Downham Town 2nds 180-8 (45; Jason Porter 35, Ian Simmonds 20, Andrew Arndt 15, David Grady 42, Neil Gromett no19; Maurice Dye 3-34, Tom Puckey 1-10, Jack Coggles 2-17) 24pts by 84 runs.

Division Three

Bungay 57-0 (10.1) 25pts beat North Runcton 2nds 53 all out (22.1) 0pts by 10 wickets.

Sprowston 2nds 187-7 (45; Oscar Campbell 3-45, Andy King 3-39) 23pts beat Fakenham 2nds 154-9 (45; Harry Bammant 50, Campbell 31) 6pts by 33 runs.

Division Four

Garboldisham 2nds 118 all out (35.1; Matthew Rowe 2-23, Shaun Fisher 2-15, Aaron Howell 3-28 ) 4pts lost to Bircham 196-7 (45; Will Pillinger 38, Liam Crompton 44) 24pts by 78 runs.

Hethersett & Tas-Valley 2nds 179 all out (43.2; Mike Broad 76, Matthew Blowers 39, Martin Saddleton 11, Steven Moulton no21, Jamie White no10) 5pts lost to Stow 2nds 180-3 (42.4; Kieran Knott 3-26, Peter Griffin 9-1-26-5) 24pts by 7 wickets.

Division Five

Lowestoft Town 2nds 140 all out (44; Matthew Allsop 9-3-9-2, David Spencer 3-30, Carl Smith 2-0) 2pts lost to Hockwold 145-1 (23; Anthony Ruddick 16, Joel Gilmore 105no, Smith 15no) 25pts by 9 wickets.

Old Catton 111-9 (45; Kieran Herbert 2-12, Nathan Jeavons 2-14; Jonathan Forder 3-13) 1pts lost to Snettisham 118-1 (25.1; Ryan Twiddy 31, Damien Twiddy 40no, Forder 35no) 20pts by 9 wickets.