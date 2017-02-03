Downham Hillcrest Primary take large school title at tag rugby finals day

In the SSP Tag Rugby Finals, 17 teams from 16 schools travelled to West Norfolk Rugby Club on a very cold January day to compete in the Level 2 of the School Games.

Both large and small school competitions were held alongside each other and great tag rugby was witnessed throughout the morning by a good crowd of teachers and parents.

Results as follows: Small Schools – 1 Downham Prep, 2 Glebe House, 3 Sandringham and West Newton. Large Schools – 1 Hillcrest, 2 North Wootton, 3 South Wootton, 4 St Martha’s.

The top two teams from each competition went on to represent West Norfolk at the Level 3 County round of the School Games on Wednesday.