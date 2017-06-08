Downham Market karter Clarke bags double podium at British Championships

Kart racer Oliver Clarke took two places on the podium at the weekend at the first two rounds of the Super One series MSA British Championship in the OK Senior class.

Clarke, from near Downham, travelled to Dorchester on Thursday to prepare for the races as part of team MSport Karting, racing at a track completely new to him.

Round 1 on Saturday was closely fought and after a ‘DNF’ in the pre final due to engine issues Clarke had to make up ground from his starting grid position and came through to finish third, his first-ever podium in a senior class in the UK.

On Sunday and round 2 he was disappointed to DNF again in the pre final due to technical issues and he was again chasing down the other drivers in the final, but any issues had gone for good as he raced his way through the field to win the final and take fastest lap.

Clarke said: “I am delighted to experience my first Senior UK podiums at The MSA OK British Championship with the Super One Series. Sunday was a particularly tough day for me with some of the issues the kart had but to come through and finish the weekend on the top of the podium was amazing.

“I also won entry for the World Finals at PFI in September this year so am delighted to have secured my place in that prestigious race.”

The 14 year-old Iceni Academy student has only just moved up to senior in the UK in April, bringing his UK race classes in line with his Europe and World racing.

This is earlier than he is required to on home soil so he is the smallest and youngest driver on the grid. Keiran Crawley, team boss at Msport Karting, said: “Moving up to the premier UK class could have been a step too far for this youngster, but again he showed why he is one of the best drivers in the world at the moment by collecting two podiums with the second being the top step!

“It’s a pleasure being part of his racing journey with fire at every step.”

The next round of the MSA OK class is in August at Shennington.

Oliver’s ambition is to be a professional driver in motorsport and he is looking for sponsors who want to support him now and in the future.

You can follow him on his Facebook page Oliver Clarke Racing, Twitter racing_oliver62 or call him on 01553 810851.