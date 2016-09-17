Downham Market karting ace enjoys fine international campaign

West Norfolk karting ace Oliver Clarke has enjoyed an impressive first international campaign.

The Iceni Academy student, from Downham, represented his country in the CIK-FIA Academy Trophy - the world competition for kart racers aged 13 to 15.

Clarke, who finished seventh overall, said: “I think the championship has gone really well. I’m a bit disappointed not to be on the podium, but seventh is still good for a first-year drive.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the championship and it’s been a great experience.

“Only four points separated fourth to seventh place so it shows how close a final round it was.

“I hope to be offered the opportunity again, as representing my country has been a great honour. I also met Rubens Barichello and had a great chat trackside to him.”

The youngster has spent part of the summer down at Silverstone at the Porsche Experience centre having been chosen as part of the MSA Academy squad 2016.

The MSA Academy’s squad is a group of only five drivers who have demonstrated potential excellence in motor sport.

Over the summer, Clarke won two Super One series rounds in X30 and finishing third in another at a track he had never seen before.

He only moved up to the X30 (age 13 to 17) class 10 months ago after winning the Honda Cadet British Championship in 2015.

Clarke is looking for sponsorship support for his racing career as he looks to compete on the European and international circuit on a regular basis.

His ultimate aim is to have a professional driving career.

Anyone who might be able to help out should get in touch with Jeremy Clarke on 01553 810851.