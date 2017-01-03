Downham Market Leisure Centre comes Alive with tennis

After Mini Tennis success at Alive Lynnsport, initiated by the opening of four brand new, floodlit tennis courts in the summer, Alive Tennis is expanding and junior sessions will now also be offered at Alive Downham Leisure, starting this Thursday.

The Mini Tennis sessions which cater for children 4 years and over are fun sessions played on smaller courts with short rackets and modified tennis balls.

Focus is on improving player’s motor skills, team work, communication and, most importantly, health.

Jodie McGill, tennis development manager, said: “It has always been a priority to increase Tennis participation across West Norfolk using Alive Lynnsport as a central ‘Tennis Hub’.

“Being able to begin outreach work and have regular sessions taking place under the Alive Tennis umbrella so soon is fantastic.”

The bright blue, floodlit courts at Lynnsport which were jointly funded by the Lawn Tennis Association and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk is where the Alive Mini Tennis phenomenon began.

After moving indoors during the winter it was decided the sessions could also be delivered in Downham.

Rackets and balls and all equipment is provided, so whether you’ve never picked up a racket before or you’re a seasoned regular – give it a try.

For all information and to book head to www.aliveleisure.co.uk/tennis or please contact Jodie McGill on 07766498360 or Jodie.mcgill@aliveleisure.co.uk.