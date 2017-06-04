Downham Market martial arts instructor Dale follows in dad’s footsteps

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have had much success at Black Belt gradings, including a unique father-son achievement.

Most of the Schools have produced Black Belts over the years, including four 5th Dan grades, which is the highest physical grading level, and one 6th Dan Black Belt. Black Belt Gradings were held at Bristol.

All students perform in front of a panel of four 8th Dan Masters and one 9th Dan Grand Master

During this grading School instructors gained higher Dan grades,

Charlotte Scott and Dale Farnham, who both train at Lynn and teach at Long Sutton and Downham respectively, both gained their 5th Dan grades.

Dale Farnham also won the coveted Best at Black Belt award given to the best performance out of more than 600 Black Belt grading exponents. This is the highest standard any student can achieve while grading.

This is even more unusual as chief instructor Mark Farnham (Dale’s father) won the same award 14 years ago going for his 5th Dan. This is a unique achievement for both a parent and offspring to win this award.

Star Gradings

These are held at Lynn every six months. This April we had 4 students gain these promotions, which are levels of competence within the 1st Dan Black Belt Grade for junior Black Belts.

Results for King’s Lynn School: Black Belt 1st Dan (1st Degree) Jason Fitzgerald, Alaina Slater.

Black Belt 5th Dan (5th Degree) Dale Farnham (instructor at Downham), Charlotte Scott (instructor at Long Sutton). Star gradings at Lynn: Jonathan Mendes 1st Star.