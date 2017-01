Schools from the Downham Cluster competed in their Tag Rugby Tournament hosted at Upwell Primary School.

Downham Cluster Tag Rugby Tournament Congratulations to the Schools from the Downham Cluster who competed in their Tag Rugby Tournament hosted at Upwell Primary school. Six teams all played each other with Downham Prep emerging as overall winners closely followed by Hillcrest. Both schools now progress to the SSP finals. Other schools competing were Upwell, Denver, Wimbotsham and Magdalen.

