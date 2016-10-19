Downham Market racer Drew-Williams ends 2016 Monoposto season on a high

Downham’s James Drew-Williams ended the 2016 Monoposto season on a high with two third place finishes at Donington Park.

He qualified his Lola F3 5th in a tricky damp practice session, but thankfully the conditions improved for the first race.

He got a good start, passing Shane Kelly on the opening lap, and spent most of the race battling with Hayden Edmunds’ Formula Renault, eventually passing on the penultimate lap for the final podium position, behind race winner Jason Timms and Neil Harrison.

Drew-Williams started race two in third place, and following Jason Timms’ retirement with a problem was running second for much of the race, but Edmunds claimed second position with a brave overtaking manoeuvre at Redgate corner as they came up to lap back markers.

Drew-Williams managed to resist one attempt, but had to yield the position the following lap, but chased Edmunds all the way to the chequered flag.

Photo: Norwich Photo