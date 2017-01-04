Downham Market runner Tuff second at New Year’s Eve Marham Flyers 10K

There was no “Betwixtmas” idling for members of Ryston Runners AC with more than 40 involved in races on New Year’s Eve.

The majority of these made their presence felt at the Marham Flyers 10K, with just three travelling over to Ely where they joined about 600 others to race over a similar distance.

The Ely contingent comprised Adam Howard (58th/ 31stSM /41:16), Lorena Latisaite (87th/ 8thSW/ 42:36), and Eamonn McCusker (192nd / 5thM60/ 47:40).

At Marham there were many excellent performances, with all bar one of the prizes going Ryston-wards. Malcolm Tuff was second overall in the race, running his third fastest 10K time at 52 years old, realising an age-grading of about 87 per cent. Nic Bensley, just five years his junior, was third, ahead of Rob Simmonds and Darren Easter, the latter recording a one-minute PB time.

Marie French, Amy Chapman, and Lesley Robins made it a clean sweep in the women’s race.

All Ryston results below.

There were 177 finishers in all, and also Ryston helpers in the form of Andy Smith and Hannah Fisher on timekeeping.

Club members would like to record their thanks to these two, and also to Gary Walker and Marham Flyers for putting on another excellent event.

Results sheet. Key: position, time, number, name - 2, 35.05, 119, Tuff, Malcolm; 3, 35.46, 8, Bensley, Nic; 4, 36.06, 168, Simmonds, Rob; 5, 37.06, 152, Guppy, Daniel; 8, 37.48, 27, Easter, Darren; 9, 38.00, 114, Goddard, James; 12, 39.05, 177, Watson, Richard; 13, 39.29, 50, Keaney, Paul; 14, 39.39, 110, Smith, Darren; 16, 39.49, 47, Ive, Martin; 18, 40.20, 113, French, Marie; 24, 42.32, 14, Chapman, Amy; 27, 42.41, 69, Robins, Lesley; 29, 43.26, 156, Scott, Lesley; 31, 43.40, 45, Howlett, Kevin; 32, 43.48, 142, Heeley, Martin; 35, 44.19, 60, Navrady, Jeremy; 43, 45.12, 68, Reed, Melanie; 44, 45.18, 153, Seaman, Anna; 47, 45.50, 167, Seeger, Penny; 51, 46.30, 90, Wolfe, Maureen; 54, 46.52, 55, Marshall, Linda; 55, 47.05, 49, Jordan, Geraldine; 58, 47.49, 54, Manning, Jan; 59, 47.49, 184, Manning, Carl; 75, 49.59, 185, Morris, Keith; 81, 51.28, 121, Melville, Helen; 84, 52.16, 141, Blackburn, Martin; 87, 52.41, 31, Fisher, Wendy; 90, 52.56, 74, Sparrow, Pauline; 97, 53.40, 183, Davis, Jillian; 117, 56.36, 129, Piggott, Kevin; 118, 56.37, 97, Thompson, Emma; 121, 56.39, 127, Thompson, Paddy; 122, 56.56, 2, Allen, Georgina; 130, 57.22, 29, Emery, Claire; 156, 66.32, 150, Duhig, Cath ; 160, 67.22, 145, Doughty, Mark.