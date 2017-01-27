Downham Market Ryston Hereward ‘A’ team rewarded for top display

RYSTON RUNNERS AC

ANNUAL AWARDS EVENING – KNIGHTS HILL

The popular celebration evening, when athletics kit is exchanged for glamorous frocks and smart shirts and trousers, was a great success with about 100 members attending on Saturday.

They enjoyed an excellent slideshow presentation of the year’s achievements, compiled by Becks Tuff and presented by herself and Gareth Hunt.

The 2016 award winners were:

Men’s Fastest Marathon – Chris Balmer. Women’s Fastest Marathon – Lesley Robins . Road Runner of the Year – Pete Johnson. Cross Country Handicap – Martin Blackburn. Cross Country Athlete of the Year – Malcolm Tuff . Robert Wood SAL – Rob Simmonds. Laura Wood SAL – Mel Reed. Jack Wilde Track and Field Athlete – Gaye Clarke. Junior Track – Annie Rooks. Junior Field – Naomi Darkins. Junior Endeavour – Gabby Clare. Junior Athlete of the Year – Holly Chen. County Chairman’s Cup – Sue Tuff. Best Male Newcomer – Neil Stapleton. Best Female Newcomer – Lindsey Clare. Master Athlete of the Year – Cath Duhig. Izzy Endeavour – Mick Ennis. Tinker Taylor Ambassador – Helen Reed. Most Improved – Julia Norman. Committee Award – Martin & Marlene Simmonds. Most Injured – Martin Sheldrick. Chairman’s Outstanding Performance – Hereward A team: (James O’Neill, Chris Balmer, Callum Stanforth, Rob Simmonds). Bridget Wood Clubperson of the Year (member’s vote) – Rebecca Tuff.

Road Running Standards certificates and badges: see panel.

were awarded to – DIAMOND: Malcolm Tuff. SILVER: Neil Stapleton, Darren Easter, Carl Manning, Lorena Latisaite, Linda Marshall, Lesley Robins. BRONZE: Paddy Thompson, Keith Morris, Helen Melville.