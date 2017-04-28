Downham Market Ryston Runner Bea wins East Anglian field hat-trick

In their first East Anglian League fixture, Ryston had a massive turnout of mainly junior athletes and some exceptional opening performances.

Athlete of the day went to Bea Honeybone who won her three field events, breaking the club U13 G Javelin record with a throw of 23m 19, and also achieving PBs in High Jump (1m 20) and Long Jump (4m 02).

She was part of the U13 Girls team who finished third against a competitive field. Lily Teasdale started the season well with a pair of PB’s in the 200m (34.8s) and Hurdles (15.1 s). Lily May Colison came third in the Shot Put with 4.52m, Lucy Oakley won the B String shot with 3.48m, and Matilda Loram jumped 3.05m to come third in the B String Long Jump.

The U13 Boys came second as a team, winning the 4 x 100m Relay by over a second. Kit Howlett bagged three wins, 200m (30.5s), Discus (15.03m) and 100m B String (14.6). George Evans got three PBs in Long Jump (Jumping over 3m for the first time), 100m and Shot. Liam Clare won the Hurdles in 15.3s as well as second places in 100m and Long Jump. David MacQueen in his first competition as an U13 won 200m in 31.4s. Kieran Bell was second B String Long Jumper with a leap of 3.60m and Ryan Wood was second in the B string hurdles.

In the U15 Boys Robert MacQueen ran two new pbs in the 100m (12.9s) and 200m (26.5s), second in both. William Evans threw well including 8.25m in discus.

In the U15 Girls Mai Loram was third in 1500m in a time of 6.03.8mins, Chloe Witmore was 4th in 100m (15.0 secs) and Izzy Sandover 4th in 800m in 2.54.2min.

Senior Women had a brilliant High Jump, winning the A and B String, Naomi Darkins 1.37m and Caitlin Harris Doy 1.30m. Thea Howlett won the Javelin (28.11m) as well as equalling her 200m PB of 27.6. Lorena Latišaitė was second in Shot (8.63m) and third in 1500m (5.20.8min); other results: Eleanor Hilton 2nd in 300m (49.9s), Gabby Clare Triple Jump (8.14m) and chief timekeeper Gaye Clarke Hammer 23.96m.

The Senior Men also performed well. Gareth Hunt won the Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump, equalling his PB height of 1.80m. Robert Simmonds won the Javelin and Discus, David Lane threw the discus well (18.20m) to take second B String, Tom Barnes-Hooker was 2nd in the High Hurdles in 19.4s and B String winner Malcolm Tuff’s time of 4.40 mins in the 1500m will put him in the top five UK ranking for his age group.