Downham Market Ryston Runner Cath captures World Masters bronze

Ryston Runners athlete Cath Duhig captured a bronze medal Down Under at the World Masters Track and Field Championships.

Duhig was one of three members of the Downham-based club who have been in action in Perth, Western Australia.

Graeme Leeson

She began her campaign in the racewalks with a fifth place in the W60 5000m, finishing in her best time for several years (30:46).

With the same line up in the 10k, except for the silver medallist, a podium place was a possibility but would require her finding something special.

And she did, battling hard with the Colombian athlete who had placed fourth in the previous event, whittling down the lead and then passing her definitively with about 1500m to go to bag the bronze medal in 61:52, another best time for several years.

Gaye Clarke, whose build-up has been affected by injury, battled hard in the W55 Heptathlon, a highlight of her competition being winning the High Jump.

However, her combined points total of 4,563 saw her frustratingly edged out of the medals in fourth place.

Peter Duhig’s main event is not until Sunday but he began his build-up with a run out in the M65 800m heats.

With 13 to go through to the final round, qualification was always going to be tough, and Peter missed out by four places, recording the 16th fastest time over the heats.

Meanwhile, Ryston member Graeme Leeson tackled the Norfolk Coast Marathon on Saturday.

This was a challenging route on roads for seven miles out of Happisburgh, then trails and sand dunes for the rest of the course, which finished at Great Yarmouth Stadium.

His time of 3:56:59 was very commendable considering the terrain.

Audrius Jasiulaitis recorded a time in the Frankfurt am Main marathon of 3:53:38.