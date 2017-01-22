Downham Market Ryston Runner Charlie wins cross country county title

Ryston Runners AC junior member Charlie Wakefield won the junior boys’ Suffolk county cross country championships held at Woodbridge school last Thursday.

On a cold windy day and a tough course with some nasty lung bursting hills to climb, Charlie managed to pull away from an Ipswich runner to win by 11 seconds.

Charlie is beginning to regain his form after a ‘growing injury’ over the summer and is looking forward to the Anglian Schools competition in Northamptonshire and the prestigious English Schools Championships which this year are to be held in Norfolk at the Royal NNA Showground.

The Norfolk Championships are to be held at the showground on Wednesday, when the Norfolk runners will be able to have a pre-run over the courses to be used in the English schools. A number of Ryston juniors will contest this event in the hope of attaining their county vests for 2017.