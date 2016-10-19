Downham Market Ryston Runner David dominates U11 Norfolk Sportshall jumps

Saturday saw Ryston Runners junior athletes take part in the first Sportshall League match of the season – the biggest ever, with 200 juniors taking part – at the UEA Sportspark.

David MacQueen dominated the U11 Boys jump events taking the wins in the Standing Long Jump by 12cm (1.92m) and in the Vertical Jump by 8cm (47cm). He also finished third in the 2 Lap. David and George Evans combined in the Paarlauf Relay to finished fourth. Highlight for George was seventh in the Speedbounce.

Malakai Took’s highest finish came with a fifth in the Speedbounce, as well as sixth in 4 Lap and seventh in Vertical Jump. The boys finished as the sixth best team.

In the U13 Boys Liam Clare had success, clearing over 2m in the standing long jump for the first time (2.02m for 3rd). William Evans, in his first-ever Sportshall, finished fourth in the Shot Put (5.52m). As a pair they finished as fifth highest team on the day.

In the U13 Girls Bea Honeybone and Lily Teasdale combined to finish 10th in the Paarlauf. Bea’s highest finish came in the Shot, seventh with a throw of 5.60m. Lily finished 15th in the Speedbounce.

On her first Sportshall debut, Lily-May Collison competed well, finishing 13th in the 6 Lap and 14th in Standing Triple Jump.

Bailey Took finished 12th overall in the U15 Boys Individual competition, with his highest finish being seventh in the 4 lap.