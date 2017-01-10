Downham Market Ryston Runner David medals in all four Norfolk events

On Saturday a few Ryston Runners Juniors took part in the Norfolk Sportshall County Championships at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

David MacQueen had a very successful day, medalling in all four of his events. He took gold in the Standing Triple Jump, silver in the Standing Long Jump and Vertical Jump, and bronze in the 2 Lap Hurdles in the U11 Boys.

Liam Clare was the other athlete to come away with a medal, his effort of over 2 metres in the Standing Long Jump being good enough for third place in the Under 13 Boys. Liam also reached the final of the 4 Lap, finishing 6th.

Also taking part were Lily May Collison, Alfie Wadham and Charlie Hollands.

l Long-time member of RRAC Liz Blakie won the women’s race in her home village of Shotesham’s New Year’s Eve 5-mile run, with her youngest daughter, Becky, making her debut at the distance, placing second.

At the Marham Flyers’ NYE 10K new member Tim Rudd placed 30th in 43:30, his first run in a Ryston vest, but not recorded as a Ryston result as his membership had not been officially processed at the time of entering the race.