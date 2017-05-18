Downham Market Ryston Runner Malcolm flies flag with win at Yarmouth

Before his very satisfactory weekend at the Norfolk County Track and Field Championships, Malcolm Tuff had been the lone Ryston Runner flag-flyer at the first race in the 2017 Great Yarmouth 5-mile series.

In the usual coastal wind, Malcolm breezed around the course in 29:06 to win the M50 category, an age grading in excess of 85 per cent.

In Alicante, Pete and Cath Duhig had entered the 10.5Km event that comprised one lap of the main event half marathon course.

Pete was suffering from a rib injury incurred while playing Padel so took things very cautiously, completing the lap in about 55 minutes, ninth in the M60+ category.

Cath walked the course and, despite feeling heavy legged and recording 70:36, took second place in the W60 age group.