Downham Market Ryston Runner Tuff makes his mark in Spain

In Mutxamel in Alicante Province in Spain, Ryston’s Malcolm Tuff made his presence felt in sharp competition, placing 4th overall/ 1st M50 in 35:50 over a two-lap course in hot conditions.

Despite being less comfortable in the heat, Jane Ashby ran 51:42 for second place in the W60 category (115th overall), encouraged and accompanied by Peter Duhig who was given 116th (4th M60) and 51:43, despite their crossing the line together with linked arms.

Jane also won the spot prize of a whole jamón in the lottery. Cath Duhig walked the course in 62:26 in 166th place/4th W60, and Helen Sewell, who also suffered in the heat, placed 168th in 67:01, 5th W60+ and winning the prize for being the oldest person to complete the course.