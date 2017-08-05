Downham Market Ryston Runners duo compete in European Masters

Ryston Runners AC members have been involved in overseas action.

Gaye Clarke and Paul Harrison have been competing in the European Masters Track & Field Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

MLNF

Seasoned campaigner Gaye, whose preparations had been interrupted by a knee operation in the latter part of last year, fought her way to seventh place in the W55 Heptathlon, featuring two season’s bests.

Paul, making his debut at this level of competition, placed 12th out of 20 in the M50 Triple Jump, achieving 10m 92 amid disruption by heavy rain.

Also on foreign soil, the 5K distance was run over a two-lap course in the Las Villas area of Torre de la Horadada in eastern Spain.

Frances Rayner, in both her first race as a Ryston member and her first race abroad, took second spot in the Veteranas B category, despite running her slowest time for the distance, due to being unused to the evening heat.

Better acclimatised, Peter Duhig cleaned up in the Veteranos D group, finishing three minutes ahead of the second placed athlete in the category, with 23:37. Cath Duhig, despite racewalking the course, finished ahead of 20 runners, taking second in the Veteranas C category with 31:41.

Both Duhigs the following evening tackled the Mil Palmeras Cross Nocturna, organised by the same promoters, but over a mere 2700m.

Pete again took his category in 11:21, while Cath was upgraded to first in her category, completing the two-lap course in 15:47.