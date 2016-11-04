Downham Market Ryston Runners ladies at West Walton Fenland 10 forefront

Enjoying the very best in weather conditions on a mild, windless and flat course, 29 Ryston Runners joined a large field of 341 finishers in the must-do autumn race through the Fenland villages surrounding West Walton.

With many Ryston athletes arriving having recently completed marathons or just warming up for forthcoming ultra-marathon events, the conditions were spot-on for some fast times and the team rose to the occasion.

MLNF

The resurgent Lorena Latisaite, Jan Manning and Pauline Sparrow collected the first Senior Lady, Ladies Veteran (LV) 35 and 65 awards respectively.

Pete Johnson took the 1st Male Veteran (MV) 60 prize too.

There were Eastern Masters Athletic Club (EMAC) Gold awards for Nic Bensley, Jan Manning, Malcolm Tuff and Linda Marshall with Carl Manning taking a well deserved bronze.

MLNF