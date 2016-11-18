Downham Market Ryston Runners Malcolm’s Tuff challenge for England team

The theme for the weekend was mud as members of Ryston Runners raced in cross country events.

On Saturday it was Malcolm Tuff who set the ball rolling, in the EAMA (England Athletics Masters Association) Home Countries Challenge Match in Glasgow.

A muddy Linda Marshall

Selected as a travelling reserve for the England M50 team, Tuff found himself running in the fourth event of the day, ensuring that the already challenging hilly course was nicely churned up.

In such conditions it was an excellent result for Tuff to run the 8k in 28:45, despite him commenting afterwards that he felt humbled by the performances of some of the other competitors. He was 15th in the open race, first of the GB M50s outside of the scoring team.

This experience has given him new targets and the will to train harder over the coming winter.

Sunday saw the second event in the Ryston XC Grand Prix series at Shouldham, with the seniors tackling the first of the two challenges over the longer 9k course.

Nic Bensley

Just two of the host club members won their categories: Nic Bensley M45 and Tony Savage M50.

Others taking home place awards for Ryston were – SM: 2 Chris Balmer, 3 Robert Simmonds; W35: 3 Susan Matthews; W40: 3 Lesley Robins; W45: 3 Pauline Drewery; M50: 3 Martin Ive; W50: 3 Geraldine Jordan; W55: 2 Maureen Wolfe.

The sole junior award winner for Ryston was Bailey Took, third in the U15 Boys’ race.

Other Ryston results

RRAC

U9B: 11 Thomas Simmonds, 14 Jacob Booth, 15 Charlie Isbill; U11B: 13 Connor Austin, 17 Riley Bell, 22 Oliver Davis; U11G: 13 Ella Matthews; U13B: 7 Kit Howlett, 13 Kieran Bell, 16 Thomas Matthews; U13G: 8 Izzy Sandover, 13 Lily Teasdale; U15B: 6 Kyle Berry; U15G: 5 Rosie Booth; SM: 5 Daniel Guppy, 9 Paul Keaney, 11 Michael Howlett, 12 Gareth Hunt, 13: Dan Pratt, 20: Simon Levy; SW: 5 Mel Reed; W35: 5 Anna Seaman, 10 Emma Thompson; M40: 4 Phil Thompson, 9 Mark Doughty, 13 Paul Carter; W40: 11 Claire Emery; M45: 5 Stewart Robins, 19 Andrew McNamara, 21 Paddy Thompson; W45: 6 Karen Smith; M50: 6 David Marston, 8 Jeremy Navrady, 10 Andy Smith, 11 David Lane; W50: 5 Linda Marshall; M55: 4 Martin Blackburn, 6 Keith Morris, 7 Christopher Milnes, 8 Kevin Piggott; M60: 17 Jeff Reed, 19 Mick Ennis.