Downham Market Ryston Runners’ Mia records second on day and in series

Some 16 Ryston Runners Juniors took part in the final Athletics Norfolk Quad Kids match of the series, which was held at Lynnsport on Saturday.

There were personal bests (PB) set, as well as Mia Moore coming away with second on the day and second in the series in her Age Group, “Older Girls”.

MLNF QUADKIDS

Mia’s best performance was in the 800m in which she took the win in a time of 2:42. Lucy Oakley (14th) and Lily Teasdale (16th) both set new PBs in the Long Jump of 3.23m and 3.12m respectively.

In the Older Boys category Ryan Wood came 4th overall on the day, with a good performance in the 800m, running close to his PB with 2:55. Joe McNulty (6th) set a new PB of 14.0 for tied first in the 100m. Kieran Bell (9th) performed well in the Long Jump with a leap of 3.88m. Owen Kitchener (12th) ran well for 2:43 in the 800m; Thomas Matthews (14th) long jumped well to achieve 3.47m, Finn Knight (15th) jumped out to 3.36m.

In the Younger Girls age group Freya Knight performed well throughout to finish 8th out of 23, her highlight being running 12.4 in the 75m.

Ella Matthews’ (9th) best event was 600m in a time of 2:14. Leah Nugent (10th) sprinted well to achieve a time of 12.8 in her first competition as a Ryston athlete.

Freya Smolen (21st) clocked 13.5 seconds in her 75m.

Riley Bell was the highest finishing Ryston athlete in the Younger Boys age group finishing 9th, producing a brilliant sprint finish in his 600m to clock 2:09. Oakley Took (15th)’s highlight was running 600m in 2:12. Louie Copeland (24th) performed a good Standing Long Jump of 1.50m.

The Ryston athletes who completed the series were R Bell (9th Y4/5 Boys), Louie Copeland (22d Y4/5 Boys), Freya Knight (15th Y4/5 Girls), F Smolen (19th Y4/5 Girls), R Wood (4th Y6/7/8 Boys), K Bell (7th Y6/7/8 Boys), Finn Knight (11th Y6/7/8 Boys) and M Moore (2nd Y6/7/8 Girls).

l Eleven young West Norfolk A.C. athletes entered the final Quadkids competition against some of Norfolk’s best in the four event challenge, writes Lee Tunmore.

U11 girls Betty Schwarz, Jessica Milnes and Jennifer Wood all worked hard for points, Betty’s best score was a fine 600 metres in 2:33. All-rounder Jessica scored well in all four events, resulting in an overall top 10 finish. Wood also scored well in the 600m with a time of 2:34.

Not to be overshadowed, the U11 boys showed spirit, with strong performances across all events.

Alfie Bone fought hard in the 75m sprint (12.8) and launched the Vortex Howler a decent 25.8m, George Davies dug deep for a 12.1 finish in the 75m and a PB howler throw of 25.7m, Charlie Tunmore performed consistently in all four events to give an overall point score of 202 for eighth place and seventh in the series.

Thomas O’Neill once again showed he is king of throws with a massive 32.8m Vortex Howler and a gutsy 600m (2.06). Sam Nash was fourth overall in his first Quadkids of the season, scoring highly in all four events.

Three WNAC girls all finished in the U15 category’s top eight. Ruby Schwarz powered through the 100m in 14.5 seconds, pushed hard for a sub three minute 800m and scored highly in the long jump (3.83m).

Elizabeth Wood also ran a great sprint (14.7 seconds), fought well in the 800m (2:48) and did a fantastic long jump (3.87m) and howler throw (20.3m) for overall fourth on the day.

Poppy Tunmore bagged a PB howler throw of 25.4m, a hard fought 800m (2:43) and a creditable long jump (3.76) to win bronze on the day and an overall series placing of third.

Many thanks to the organisers, officials, helpers, supporters and athletes for their enthusiasm.