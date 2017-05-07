Downham Market Ryston Runners seniors third in Southern League opener

By Gareth Hunt

The Senior Ryston Track and Field team started off their 2017 Southern Athletics season well with a third place finish at Cambridge.

Already by the second Track and Field match of the season there have been two club records broken.

This weekend Caitlin Harris-Doy set a new U17G Triple Jump best of 9.85m, which won on the day. Gabrielle Clare won the B-String Triple Jump with a PB of 8.24m.

Gabrielle also ran a PB in the 100mH to win the B String in 21.0 secs. Naomi Darkins in the A String Hurdles ran a PB of 19.7 secs for second place. Mel Reed had a busy day, the highlights being a PB in the 3000m (11:56.9) and winning the B-String 800m in 2:37.4.

Lydia Growns’ first track match for Ryston went well with a 2:28.3 mins second place finish in the 800m.

Four other athletes making their SAL debut were Thea Howlett who threw 27.46m for second in Javelin, her first time throwing the senior weight, Paul Keaney who ran 19:13mins in the 5km, Eleanor Hilton who ran 15.0 secs in the 100m and Lindsey Clare who included a 14.41m Hammer for third in the B-String.

Thomas Barnes-Hooker won both the 110m and 400m Hurdles, including a PB of 63.5 secs in the 400m H.

Gareth Hunt jumped over 6 metres in long jump for the first time since 2011 to take second with 6.08m. Anwar Bouilouta ran 100m in 12.4secs and set a Long Jump PB of 5.27m for 1st B String.

Robert and Andrew Simmonds had to cover multiple events, with Andy finishing 2nd in the 1500m (4:35.3) and winning the B String 400H. Robert won the Pole Vault (3.10m) and Javelin (47.21m).

A big thanks to Stuart Howlett, Ian Hogarth and Ben Collison for officiating.

l Naomi Darkins competed as part of Team Norfolk in the first Youth Development League match held at UEA Sportspark on Sunday, clearing 2.00m in Pole Vault.

Team Norfolk were promoted to Premier 1 division last year, meaning they are now facing the toughest competition, in a great experience for Naomi.

By Martin Ive

The date of GEAR has always caused a dilemma for members of Ryston Runners whose past chairman Martin Ive has been involved for many years with the “Beachamwell International Half Marathon,” organised by village stalwarts Brian and Carole Wilson to raise funds for the upkeep of the village church.

The course is nearly entirely offroad and saw some 30 combatants this year.

First home was Ryston’s Michael Howlett, followed very closely by Susan Mathews to make it as clean sweep for the club.

Other notable Ryston efforts were put in by Amy Jane Chapman, who is reaping the rewards of a winter of marathon training, and Kevin Howlett, who made it a family affair and probably actually won the event if prizes had been awarded on age grading.

Meanwhile, in Spain Pete and Cath Duhig took part in a 7K race around Torre Pacheco in the region of Murcia, organised by Prometeo, a local charity that provides training and employment opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people.

In warm but windy conditions Pete finished just outside the top 30 in just over 31 minutes, and 9th in the Veteranos category, which covered age groups from 40-plus.

Cath walked the course in 44:36 to finish just outside the first 150 and as 4th Veterana.

Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League

Results

Challenge Cup first round: Martham 92-10, Caister 181-6; Acle v Norwich to be played on May 4; Old Catton 195-9 Hethersett Tas Valley 321-3; Mundford withdrawn, Thetford walk over; Mattishall 202-4, Swanton Morley 198-10; Beeston 93-10, Swaffham 96-2; Terrington St Clement 220-9, Littleport 170-10; Barney v Bye; Snettisham 71-10, Grimston 72-3; Bircham v Bye.

Fixtures

Fixtures

Saturday 06 May 2017

Cecil Amey Opticians

Norfolk Cricket Alliance

1pm, Premier Division: Downham Town v Cromer, North Runcton v Old Buckenham.

Division One: Stow v Dereham.

Division Two: Bradenham v Downham Town 2nd, Swaffham v Brooke 2nd.

Division Three: Old Buckenham 2nd v North Runcton 2nd.

Division Four: Beccles 2nd v Stow 2nd.

Division Five: Cromer 2nd v Snettisham, Old Catton v Hockwold.

Division Six: Horsford 3rd v Denver.

Norfolk Cricket League

Division 1: Castle Acre v St Andrews, Overstrand v Castle Rising.

Division 2 West: Narborough v Gooderstone.

Division 3 West: Beeston v Thornham, Heacham v Swaffham 2nd, Saham Toney 2nd v North Elmham, Snettisham 2nd v Sandringham 2nd.

Division 4 North West: Castle Rising 2nd v Fakenham 3rd, Denver 2nd v Dersingham 2nd, Gooderstone 2nd v Narborough 2nd, Hockwold 2nd v Boughton.

Sunday

Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League

Start 1pm, Shield Premier Division: North Runcton v Great Melton, Thetford v Swaffham.

Boyle Division One: Snettisham v Fakenham, Denver v Bircham, Terrington St Clement v Elsing.

Derek Cousins Division Two: Mundford v East Harling, Gooderstone v Narborough, Swaffham A v Stow.

Kevin Grimmer Division Two: Beeston v Bradenham, Dereham v North Runcton A, Grimston v Dersingham, Castle Acre v Thornham.

King’s Lynn Golf Club

Seniors

Friendly v Gog Magog (A): Richard Kerkham/Weng Choo beat David Latham/Jeremy Davidson 1 up, David Lawman/Paul Clay halved with Malcolm Fitzgerald/Mike Chauhan, Maurice Lawlor/Robin Olley lost to Digby Long/David Toop 5/3, Trevor Hindell/Paul Millikin lost to Paul Stower/Michael Wymer 1 down, Mick Fendley/David Clark lost to Tony Whyberd/Geoff Payne 1 down, Paul Arnold/Kwai lost to Paul Wright/Clive King 1 down, David Dunsmore/Terry Harris halved with Lorne Williamson/Roy Fleetwood, Trevor Bartle/Howard Maylard lost to Alan Coughlin/Roger Turnbull 4/3. King’s Lynn 2 Gog Magog 6.

Ladies

Julia Wilkerson Trophy: 1 Maura Narborough 34pts, 2 Maureen Everit 34pts, 3 Sue Gurr 33pts, 4 Anne Ellis 33pts, 5 Maggie Clarkson 32pts.

Middleton Hall Golf Club

Hey and Croft Founders Throphy 2017: 1 Tim Griggs 42 pts, 2 Leslie Nash 41 pts, 3 Graham Pearson 39 pts.

6-a-side

Soccersixes Lynn league

Sunday Premiership

Team Name Pl W D L Pts

Fc Rosmini 9 9 0 0 18

Fc Foreigners 9 7 0 2 14

Lynns A 9 7 0 2 14

Red Devil’S 9 5 2 2 12

Is Yourmotherwell 9 2 1 6 5

Stebbings Fc 9 2 0 7 4

Wootons A 9 1 1 7 3

Scouting For Gls 9 0 2 7 2

Championship

Lynns B 9 8 0 1 16

Wootons B 9 7 0 2 14

Everyday Value B 9 6 0 3 12

Nahoogoo Town 9 5 0 4 10

Queens Park Rais’s 9 3 1 5 7

Miss Kickz 9 3 1 5 7

Special Ones Res 9 2 1 6 5

Abusement Park 9 0 1 8 1

League 1

Ac Milynn 9 6 0 3 12

Kings Of Lynn 3 9 5 1 3 11

Lmfao 9 5 0 4 10

Discoverys Legends 9 5 0 4 10

Everyday Value A 9 4 2 3 10

Special Ones 9 4 1 4 9

Fc Barcelynna 9 4 1 4 9

High Energy* 9 0 1 8 1

Tues Premiership

Anglers 7 7 0 0 14

Tn Mut Nin Skrtels 7 6 0 1 12

Cup Of Team Fc 7 4 1 2 9

Sub Standard Liege 7 4 0 3 8

Busybadgers 7 2 3 2 7

Spunky Utd 7 3 0 4 6

Lynn Reds 7 2 2 3 6

Fc Pakers 7 2 0 5 4

Blue Division 7 1 0 6 2

Miss Kickz 7 1 0 6 2

Championship

Lallanas In Pyjs 7 4 2 1 10

Fake Madrid 7 4 1 2 9

Somos El Fútbol 7 4 0 3 8

50 Shades O’Shea 7 4 0 3 8

Argumentative 7 4 0 3 8

Fc Leavemy’alona 7 4 0 3 8

Psk Lynnhoven 7 3 0 4 6

Afc Wabbits 7 3 0 4 6

Skull Fc 7 2 1 4 5

Ko Sixes 7 1 0 6 2

Thurs Premiership

Meadowsborough 13 11 0 2 22

Anglers 13 10 1 2 21

Lynn B 13 7 0 6 14

Afc Kudos 13 6 1 6 13

Miss Kicks 13 6 0 7 12

Norfolk N Chance 13 4 2 7 10

Plumbers Club Fc 13 4 1 8 9

Score Patrol 13 1 1 11 3

Weds Premiership

Lynn C 5 5 0 0 10

Norfolk N Chance 5 3 0 2 6

Miss Kickz 5 3 0 2 6

Score Patrol 5 2 0 3 4

Solar 4 1 2 1 4

Dream Team 5 1 2 2 4

Classongrass 4 0 2 2 2

Norfolk N Good 5 1 0 4 2