Downham Market Ryston Runners shine at county cross country

This weekend’s Ryston Runners club action was mainly at Thetford, the venue for the Norfolk County Cross Country Championships.

Bright sunshine and a chilly wind awaited those competing over the challenging course, but solid conditions underfoot made for relatively pleasant running, and Ryston across the board posted some good individual and team results.

In the Junior age groups Annie Rooks was the only individual medallist, taking bronze in the Under 20 Women’s category. Charlie Wakefield (4th), Bailey Took (8th) and Kyle Berry (15th) combined to take team silver in he U15 Boys category.

Also competing in the Junior races were: U13 Boys – Kit Howlett 14th, Jannis Koulman 17th, Joe McNulty 19th (5th as a team). U13 Girls – Izzy Sandover 11th. U15 Girls – Rosie Booth 14th, Mai Loram 17th.

The Senior and Masters races saw a gold medal presented to Malcolm Tuff, dominant in the M50 category, and silvers for Nic Bensley, Tony Savage and Peter Duhig in M45, M55 and M65 respectively. Nic was joined by Martin Sheldrick (4th M45) and Darren Easter (6th M40) to take gold in the M40 team event, an achievement matched in the M50 category with Tuff and Savage joined by Kevin Howlett (5th M55) to score the winning points.

James O’Neill (5th), Callum Stanforth (7th) and Adam Matthews (8th) combined to take silver in the Senior Men’s team competition.

Had the county recognised the efforts of the Over 65s, there would have been team golds for Ryston with Peter Duhig being joined by Jeff Reed (4th) and Mick Ennis (5th), boasting a combined team age in excess of 200.

Also competing for Ryston at the championships were: Senior Men – Robert Simmonds 12th, John O’Neill 20th. M50-54 – David Marston 8th. M55-59 – Martin Blackburn 8th.

l The full results of the Hereward Relay were not available last week.

They are now listed below: 1st Speedy Hares – 3:50:06: James O’Neill – 2nd – 37:51 (6.5 Miles), Callum Stanforth – 1st – 1:03:23 (10.01 Miles)

Chris Balmer -2nd – 1:04:09 (11.30 Miles), Robert Simmonds – 5th – 1:04:40. 8th Bounding Hares – 4:05:16: Adam Matthews – 3rd – 39:39, Warren Armstrong – 10th – 1:05:53, Nic Bensley – 10th – 1:10:25, Simon Able – 15th – 1:09:19. 16th Hungry Hares – 4:19:17: Paul Keaney – 16th – 43:22, Richard Watson – 22nd – 1:12:07, Neil Stapleton – 27th – 1:15:56, Adam Howard – 9th – 1:07:52. 34th Hunting Hares – 4:46:59: Gareth Hunt – 26th - 45:23, Dan Pratt - 27 th - 1:13:09, Kelly De-Gol – 89th – 1:34:21, Will Honeybone – 29th – 1:14:06. 100th Elegant Hares – Women – 5:49:47: Juliette Meek – 64th – 55:13, Claire Emery – 102nd – 1:40:29, Juliette Meek – 96th – 1:38:18, Karen Smith – 92nd – 1:35:47. 104th Silver Hares – 6:03:32: Kevin Howlett – 36th – 48:33, David Lane – 92nd - 1:32:43, Martin Hammond – 101st – 1:42:13, Mick Ennis – 110th – 2:00:03ei.