Downham Market Ryston Runners tackle Mount Snowdon while Hannah improves club record

Ryston Runners’ Hannah Brown on Sunday was taking part in the Youth Development match at Hendon, where she dipped under 58 seconds in the 400m for the first time to take the win in 57.62 seconds, improving her own club record.

Meanwhile, in Wales, local athletes were tackling a variety of events based around Mt. Snowdon. Phil Thompson polished off the Marathon in 5hrs 10 (53rd out of 690/ 10th AG/45th male). Jason Stone covered the course in 5hrs 58. Paddy Thompson did the Half Marathon, taking 2hrs 18 minutes to complete the distance.

A trio of Thompsons was completed by Emma, who did the 10K event, a time of 1 hr 6 mins, placing her third in her age group, as well as seeing her finish 10th lady of the 78 women, and 40th overall out of 149 finishers. Kevin Piggott also placed third in his age group, finishing the 10K in 1:28, the same time as Gemma Morley.

Emma commented that they were “tough courses for all, especially Norfolk folk!” The weather was beautiful and the sun shone, but apparently it was a bit chilly at the summit of Snowdon.

* From left: Emma Thompson, Phil Thompson, Kevin Piggott, Gemma Morley, Paddy Thompson, Jason Stone.